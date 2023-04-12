Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Seven games left

Sam, Kris and Hridyam unite for another episode of Castilla Corner. The notorious villains discuss:

The 2-0 win away to Badajoz

Castilla’s group best away record

Can they win the group?

Alvaro Arbeloa

Who leaves and who goes in the summer?

Does promotion change that?

Ruben

and more

Hosts this week:

Sam Sharpe (@CastillaStats)

Kristofer McCormack (@CastillaCorner)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)