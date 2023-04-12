Lampard confident of Chelsea’s chances against Real Madrid

Frank Lampard has spoken to the media ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old, who is back at Chelsea as the club’s interim manager until the end of the season, was asked about his team’s preparations, his expectations and his memories of facing the Spanish giants as a player.

Here are some of the key quotes from his press conference:

On facing Real Madrid

“It’s a huge challenge. Real Madrid are one of the best teams in the world, they have a fantastic manager and players. But we have to believe in ourselves. We have a lot of quality and talent in this squad. We have to go there with confidence and try to get a positive result.”

On his memories of playing against Real Madrid

“I have great memories of playing against them in 2009 when we won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. It was a special night for us. We played very well and we deserved to go through. It was one of the highlights of my career.”

On leadership in the modern game

“Leadership in the modern game is different to what it was 10 or 15 years ago when I was playing. You don’t have the same type of leaders as before. But you still need players who can step up and show character and personality on the pitch. I think we have some of those players in this team.”

On working with the players

“I want to work with the experienced players first and I want people here who want to be here. I want to see a reaction from the players. I want to see them play with passion, desire and quality.”

On his relationship with Carlo Ancelotti

“He is a great manager and a great person. I have a lot of respect for him. He was very important for me when he was at Chelsea. He helped me a lot as a player and as a person. He is one of the best managers in the world and I’m looking forward to seeing him again.”

On the difference between the Premier League and the Champions League

“The Premier League is one of the most difficult competitions in the world. But the Champions League is something else. It’s a different scenario. You have to put yourself at the same level as Real Madrid.