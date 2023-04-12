Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid vs Chelsea Preview, 1st Leg, Champions League 2022 - 2023

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:

Why this Chelsea team has a bunch of unpredictable variables

Squad health updates

Their goalscoring problems

How much have Joao Felix and Enzo improved the team?

How to stop Enzo

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Key matchups

Reece James vs Vinicius Jr

Should Rodrygo Goes start?

What’s wrong with Mason Mount and can he make an impact against us?

Starting XI

Have we seen the real Chelsea yet?

Does an open game favour Real more?

Does Eduardo Camavinga at LB make sense in this game?

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)