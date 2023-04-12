Daily Thread: 12 April 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

THE JOSE JUNINHO EDITIONS III

EPISODE 3 OF THE JOSE JUNINHO EDITION

THE CHAMPIONNNNNSSS

Get ready for another magical UCL night at the Santiago Bernabeu. For the third year in a row we face Chelsea. What will happen during this clash of past CL winners?! FIND OUT ON THE NEXT EPISODE OF JOSE JUNINHO!

Just when I thought we’d find some reprieve from Bellingham news...

️| BREAKING: Liverpool have coolen off their pursuit for Bellingham and are now seeking alternatives. @_pauljoyce pic.twitter.com/NTpOczgoCX — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 11, 2023

Some reports say Real Madrid are favorites, some say City. All I know is nothing is real until the Comunicado Oficial.

Dear Kylian Mbappe - if you are reading this, you have ruined transfer rumors for most RM fans. Additionally, you’ve forever created trust issues for millions of youths.

As Requested Poll

As requested by KFC:

⭐️ Endrick with the Paulista trophy! pic.twitter.com/3eW9Sm7cdX — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 9, 2023

Poll Is Endrick a technical player? Yes - Endrick is a technical youth

Kinda - Endrick is pretty technical for his age and I can’t complain about what I’ve seen

No - Endrick really is just a physical powerhouse vote view results 0% Yes - Endrick is a technical youth (0 votes)

0% Kinda - Endrick is pretty technical for his age and I can’t complain about what I’ve seen (0 votes)

0% No - Endrick really is just a physical powerhouse (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

The only thing I know for sure about Endrick is that he can’t griddy...

Quote for the Day:

“If I wanted to have an easy job, working with the big protection of what I have already done before, I would have stayed at Porto – beautiful blue chair, the Uefa Champions League trophy, God, and after God, me.”- Jose Mourinho

This man is Shakespeare. This is a soliloquy of my everyday thoughts about modding MM. If I wanted to have an easy life, working with the big protection of what I have already done before, I would’ve stayed a poster - beautiful blue recs, post feature trophies, Kiyan, and after Kiyan, me.

