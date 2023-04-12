 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 12 April 2023

By Juninho
Jose Mourinho Presented As New Real Madrid Coach Photo by Elisa Estrada/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

THE JOSE JUNINHO EDITIONS III

EPISODE 3 OF THE JOSE JUNINHO EDITION

THE CHAMPIONNNNNSSS

Get ready for another magical UCL night at the Santiago Bernabeu. For the third year in a row we face Chelsea. What will happen during this clash of past CL winners?! FIND OUT ON THE NEXT EPISODE OF JOSE JUNINHO!

*sighs*

Just when I thought we’d find some reprieve from Bellingham news...

Some reports say Real Madrid are favorites, some say City. All I know is nothing is real until the Comunicado Oficial.

Dear Kylian Mbappe - if you are reading this, you have ruined transfer rumors for most RM fans. Additionally, you’ve forever created trust issues for millions of youths.

As Requested Poll

As requested by KFC:

Poll

Is Endrick a technical player?


  • 0%
    Yes - Endrick is a technical youth
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Kinda - Endrick is pretty technical for his age and I can’t complain about what I’ve seen
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No - Endrick really is just a physical powerhouse
    (0 votes)


The only thing I know for sure about Endrick is that he can’t griddy...

Quote for the Day:

“If I wanted to have an easy job, working with the big protection of what I have already done before, I would have stayed at Porto – beautiful blue chair, the Uefa Champions League trophy, God, and after God, me.”- Jose Mourinho

This man is Shakespeare. This is a soliloquy of my everyday thoughts about modding MM. If I wanted to have an easy life, working with the big protection of what I have already done before, I would’ve stayed a poster - beautiful blue recs, post feature trophies, Kiyan, and after Kiyan, me.

(Casual pic of me + Ivatar)

