Real Madrid vs Chelsea, 2023 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals. The two teams seem to be heading in opposite directions, as Madrid have gained a lot of momentum after their 0-4 win at the Camp Nou, while Chelsea have been struggling all season long.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa, James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Enzo, Kante, Kovacic, Sterling, Felix, Havertz.

Real Madrid shouldn’t take this Chelsea team lightly, though. They have quality players and Joao Felix will be a threat in his natural position on the left wing. Their midfield is very physical and Madrid could struggle if Kroos and Modric don’t bring their A-game tonight.

In the end, Ancelotti will likely go with what worked a week ago at the Camp Nou, even if it’d probably make more sense to start either Camavinga or Tchouameni as defensive midfielders.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/12/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.