Real Madrid vs Chelsea, 2023 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Ancelotti will likely repeat the lineup he used at the Camp Nou a week ago.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid CF v Villarreal CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Real Madrid host Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals. The two teams seem to be heading in opposite directions, as Madrid have gained a lot of momentum after their 0-4 win at the Camp Nou, while Chelsea have been struggling all season long.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa, James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Enzo, Kante, Kovacic, Sterling, Felix, Havertz.

Real Madrid shouldn’t take this Chelsea team lightly, though. They have quality players and Joao Felix will be a threat in his natural position on the left wing. Their midfield is very physical and Madrid could struggle if Kroos and Modric don’t bring their A-game tonight.

In the end, Ancelotti will likely go with what worked a week ago at the Camp Nou, even if it’d probably make more sense to start either Camavinga or Tchouameni as defensive midfielders.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/12/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

