Real Madrid vs Chelsea 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Champions League online

Real Madrid host Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals. Los Blancos are now used to playing the decisive return leg at the Bernabeu, but this time they will have to use their home-field advantage in the opening leg.

Make no mistake about it: Real Madrid are the favorites to advance to the Semifinals to face Guardiola’s Manchester City. Chelsea have been a mediocre team all season long and Madrid appear to have what it takes to beat them over two legs, even more so after the confidence boost of last week’s victory at the Camp Nou.

Still, Chelsea have quality players who could very well make things difficult for Madrid if Los Blancos don’t play with composure defensively. Joao Felix, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling are all dangerous if they have it going, so Ancelotti’s men will need to make sure they contain them.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/12/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.