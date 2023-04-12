Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Fede, Baena, and lingering Clasico reflections

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Fede Valverde’s punch on Alex Baena

Lingering Clasico reflection and tension from Real Madrid’s four-goal win over Barcelona

Eduardo Camavinga vs Raphinha

The criticism Barca is getting from their own fans

What’s Barca’s short term future look like?

What happened to Pablo Torre?

And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga's hottest topics.

