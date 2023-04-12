Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Fede, Baena, and lingering Clasico reflections

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Fede Valverde’s punch on Alex Baena
- Lingering Clasico reflection and tension from Real Madrid’s four-goal win over Barcelona
- Eduardo Camavinga vs Raphinha
- The criticism Barca is getting from their own fans
- What’s Barca’s short term future look like?
- What happened to Pablo Torre?
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
