 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Fede, Baena, and lingering Clasico reflections

Kiyan and Diego also make a future Clasico oath

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Real Madrid CF v Villarreal CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Fede Valverde’s punch on Alex Baena
  • Lingering Clasico reflection and tension from Real Madrid’s four-goal win over Barcelona
  • Eduardo Camavinga vs Raphinha
  • The criticism Barca is getting from their own fans
  • What’s Barca’s short term future look like?
  • What happened to Pablo Torre?
  • And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid