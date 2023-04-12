CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Chelsea, 2023 Champions League

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Chelsea starting XI (TBC): Kepa, James, Fofana, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Enzo, Kante, Kovacic, Sterling, Felix.

Los Blancos will need to protect their home field and make sure that Chelsea's attacking trio is defended properly, as the return leg will be played at London this time around.

A composed, solid performance to avoid any scares should be enough against Chelsea, who have struggled a lot all season long.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/12/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

