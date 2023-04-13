Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 2 - 0 Chelsea Post-game, Champions League 2022 - 2023

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

Any chance of a Bayern Munich comeback vs Manchester City?

How surprised were we with the way the Real Madrid vs Chelsea game unfolded?

Our press vs Chelsea’s build-up

Was the Karim Benzema shoulder challenge on Thiago Silva actually a foul?

Vinicius Jr’s performance this game and all week

Has he gone to another level?

Rodrygo Goes’s importance on the field.

How ‘done’ is this tie?

Why did Chelsea open up after the red card?

Was it the right call not to bring Joao Cancelo to Real Madrid?

The performances of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos

Video breakdown of the goals

Was this a good game for Kroos to play the 6? Can he do this against City?

Rodrygo’s finishing

Dani Carvajal’s performance

Should Ferland Mendy be sold?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)