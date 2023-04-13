Daily Thread: 13 April 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

THE JOSE JUNINHO EDITIONS IV

EPISODE IV OF THE JOSE JUNINHO EDITION

JOB’S NOT DONE

Good if not great result today at the Santiago Bernabeu as MOTM Vinicius and the rest of the squad controlled a 10-man Chelsea team. I was a little concerned early on, but we seemed to settle well and honestly it was a shame we didn’t score more. Job’s not done though - we gotta close this out next Tuesday.

️ Thierry Henry on Vinicius Jr. pic.twitter.com/ODSjlJjNPv — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 12, 2023

Cooking Paella in Italy

Brahim Diaz has been cooking in his latest two matches against Napoli with a MOTM performance today.

LOAN WATCH: Brahim Díaz is AC Milan vs Napoli’s MOTM. pic.twitter.com/avp5hcJ8tV — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 12, 2023

Mesdames Messieurs, Brahim Diaz l’homme des grands matchs. pic.twitter.com/TywKNeHqUu — Ricky (@futt_nesta) April 12, 2023

JUUUUUUUDDDDEEE BELLLINGHAMMMM

In the next saga of the Jude Bellingham chaos:

German sources are saying Madrid are favourites for Bellingham, while ESPN’s Rodrigo (who is close to JAS), is saying Manchester City are favourites. Hmmm. — Muddassir Hussain (@muddassirjourno) April 12, 2023

Real Madrid are now the favorites for Jude Bellingham, reports @BILD. pic.twitter.com/3zKk8dZNmi — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 12, 2023

Quote for the Day:

“If I tell you, for example, that I consider one of the best jobs of my career was to finish second with Man United in the Premier League, you will say, ‘this guy is crazy...he won 25 titles and he is saying that a second position was one of his best achievements?’ I keep saying this because people don’t know what is going on behind the scenes. And sometimes we, in this side of the cameras, analyze things with a different perspective.”

A memorable quote about perspective from a certified winner.