Guti questions Real Madrid’s interest in Mbappe: Why do they want him if we have Vinicius?

Former Real Madrid star Guti has questioned his former club’s interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, claiming that they already have a better player in Vinicius Junior. Guti, who is currently a pundit for Movistar+, DAZN, and El Chiringuito made the statement after Real Madrid’s 2 - 0 win over Chelsea on Wednesday night.

“Vinicius is a phenomenon. He has improved so much in his finishing and his decision-making. He is very fast, very daring and very confident. He is one of the best players in the world right now and he has a lot of potential to keep growing. He is a key player for Real Madrid and for Brazil,” Guti said.

Guti then compared Vinicius with Mbappe, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for several years.

“Why do they want Mbappe if we have Vinicius? Mbappe is a great player, but I think Vinicius is better. He has more speed, more technique, more goals, more assists. He is more decisive and more consistent. He would fit in very well with the style and the philosophy of Real Madrid,” Guti said.

Guti’s comments have caused a stir among fans and pundits, who have debated whether Vinicius is really superior to Mbappe. The Brazilian winger has scored 18 goals and provided 13 assists across all competitions this season, while Mbappe has netted 31 goals and set up seven more for PSG.

Some have praised Guti for defending Vinicius and showing his loyalty to Real Madrid, while others have accused him of being biased and unrealistic. Some have also pointed out that Guti has changed his opinion on Mbappe, as he previously said that he would sign him and Neymar for Real Madrid in 2019.

What do you think? Is Vinicius better than Mbappe? Should Real Madrid sign Mbappe or stick with Vinicius? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.