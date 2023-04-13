Real Madrid focus on recovery and passing ahead of Cádiz clash

Real Madrid resumed training at Real Madrid City on Thursday morning, a day after their 2-0 win over Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. The team began preparations for their next league game against Cádiz on Saturday, where they will look to preserve their place as second in the league standings.

The players who started against Chelsea completed a recovery session using both the indoor and outdoor facilities, while the rest of the group worked on passing and pressing drills. The session concluded with a game on a reduced-size pitch.

Ferland Mendy, who missed the Chelsea game due to a muscle injury, continued with his recovery process and did some individual work on the pitch. The French left-back is doubtful until May and will undergo further tests to determine his availability.

Carlo Ancelotti, who repeated the same starting lineup that beat Barcelona in the Clásico last weekend, will have to make some changes for the Cádiz game as part of his rotation plan to keep key players fresh. The Italian coach could give some minutes to players who have not featured much lately, such as Dani Ceballos, Antonio Rudiger or Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid will travel to Cádiz on Friday afternoon and will have their final training session at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium on Saturday morning. The game will kick off at 9:00 pm CEST.