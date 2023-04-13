Real Madrid vs Chelsea: The best reactions to the 2-0 win for Los Blancos

Real Madrid took a big step towards the UEFA Champions League semifinals with a 2-0 win over Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio scored the goals for the hosts, who also benefited from a red card for Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell in the second half.

The match was full of drama, excitement and controversy, as both teams had chances to score and referee Francois Letexier made some questionable decisions. Here are some of the best reactions to the game from social media and other sources:

Thierry Henry praised Vinicius Jr’s performance. “He’s cooking!”

“Vinicius was cooking” yeah Henry defo has a twitter burner pic.twitter.com/v6cO2oTu3K — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) April 12, 2023

Managing Madrid’s Lucas Navarrete asked Carlo Ancelotti and Frank Lampard two great questions after the game:

Chelsea's Lampard answering my question about his 5 at the back and Vinicius' performance. pic.twitter.com/23U50FvZyM — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) April 12, 2023

And Carlo Ancelotti answering my question about Rodrygo, Asensio and what makes them different and equally useful for Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/9fVZDhHRAa — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) April 12, 2023

BT Sport highlighted Asensio’s goal, which sealed the win for Real Madrid after he came off the bench: “Marco Asensio doubles Real Madrid’s lead with his first touch of the game! What an impact from the substitute!”

highlighted Asensio’s goal, which sealed the win for Real Madrid after he came off the bench: “Marco Asensio doubles Real Madrid’s lead with his first touch of the game! What an impact from the substitute!” Sky Sports reported on Chilwell’s sending-off, which left Chelsea with 10 men for the final 30 minutes: “Real Madrid took control of their Champions League quarter-final with Chelsea by winning the first leg 2-0 as Ben Chilwell was sent off. The England left-back was shown a straight red card in the 75th minute for pulling down Rodrygo on the edge of the box as he raced through on goal.”

reported on Chilwell’s sending-off, which left Chelsea with 10 men for the final 30 minutes: “Real Madrid took control of their Champions League quarter-final with Chelsea by winning the first leg 2-0 as Ben Chilwell was sent off. The England left-back was shown a straight red card in the 75th minute for pulling down Rodrygo on the edge of the box as he raced through on goal.” Chelsea FC shared a video of their manager Frank Lampard’s post-match interview, where he expressed his disappointment with the result and the referee’s decisions: “The tie’s not done. We have to believe we can turn it around at Stamford Bridge. But we’re very disappointed with some of the decisions today. I think we should have had a penalty in the first half and I don’t understand why Chilwell was sent off. It was very harsh.”

shared a video of their manager Frank Lampard’s post-match interview, where he expressed his disappointment with the result and the referee’s decisions: “The tie’s not done. We have to believe we can turn it around at Stamford Bridge. But we’re very disappointed with some of the decisions today. I think we should have had a penalty in the first half and I don’t understand why Chilwell was sent off. It was very harsh.” Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani was full of praise for Vinicius Jr:

in the span of 1 week, Vinicius has faced his 3 'bogeymen' -- Araujo, Foyth, Reece James -- and has gotten the better of them all. That's growth. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) April 12, 2023

UEFA Champions League posted a video of great saves from both Thibaut Courtois and Mike Maignan in their respective games last night:

Courtois and Maignan coming up clutch



Who made the best save?#UCLsaves || @TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/h4BlbrGSS5 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 12, 2023

The second leg of the quarter-final will take place at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, April 18. Chelsea will need to score at least three goals without conceding any to advance to the semifinals, while Real Madrid will be confident of defending their advantage and advancing to another semi-final.