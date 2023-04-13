Vinicius Jr speaks on behalf of Real Madrid fans to send this message to Endrick: “The people are already waiting for you”

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr has spoken on behalf of Real Madrid fans to send a message of encouragement to his compatriot and future teammate Endrick, who signed a pre-contract agreement with the club in December.

Endrick, who is considered one of the best young talents in Brazil, will join Real Madrid in 2024 when he turns 18. He has already been compared to Ronaldo and Neymar.

Vinicius, who also joined Real Madrid from Brazil when he was 18, said he was happy that Endrick chose the same path as him and praised his quality and potential.

“Ah, yes. I saw him in the Paulista Championship” Vinicius told TNT Sports Brasil about Endrick after playing a key role in the 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final first leg. “I have great affection for him. I am always supporting and encouraging him. I am very happy for his title and for the goal he scored in the final.”

He also said that he spoke on behalf of Real Madrid fans who are eager to see Endrick wearing the white shirt.

“I also told him that the people here are already waiting for him. They are very passionate and they love football. They will support him and make him feel at home. He will be very happy here,” Vinicius said.