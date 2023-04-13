 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Mbappe vs Vinicius; Chelsea’s omission of Aubameyang

Kiyan and Diego also discuss how Barca will clear salary this summer and the latest on Fede / Baena

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid v Chelsea FC: Quarterfinal First Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Ruben de la Fuente Perez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Are Madridistas disappointed that Real Madrid only won 2 - 0?
  • How much of a difference would Aubameyeng have made?
  • Joao Felix’s confidence levels / career
  • Will Ansu Fati leave Barca?
  • Joan Laporta’s scheduled press conference
  • Who has the most value: Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, or Raphinha?
  • How much of a concern is Ansu’s health?
  • Barcelona loan history
  • Will Iñigo Martinez go to Barca?
  • Vinicius Jr’s quote about Ronald Araujo
  • Dani Alves vs Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Fede Valverde / Alex Baena updates
  • Kylian Mbappe vs Vinicius Jr
  • And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

