Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Mbappe vs Vinicius; Chelsea’s omission of Aubameyang

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Are Madridistas disappointed that Real Madrid only won 2 - 0?
- How much of a difference would Aubameyeng have made?
- Joao Felix’s confidence levels / career
- Will Ansu Fati leave Barca?
- Joan Laporta’s scheduled press conference
- Who has the most value: Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, or Raphinha?
- How much of a concern is Ansu’s health?
- Barcelona loan history
- Will Iñigo Martinez go to Barca?
- Vinicius Jr’s quote about Ronald Araujo
- Dani Alves vs Cristiano Ronaldo
- Fede Valverde / Alex Baena updates
- Kylian Mbappe vs Vinicius Jr
- And more.
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga's hottest topics.
