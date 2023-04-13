Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Mbappe vs Vinicius; Chelsea’s omission of Aubameyang

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Are Madridistas disappointed that Real Madrid only won 2 - 0?

How much of a difference would Aubameyeng have made?

Joao Felix’s confidence levels / career

Will Ansu Fati leave Barca?

Joan Laporta’s scheduled press conference

Who has the most value: Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, or Raphinha?

How much of a concern is Ansu’s health?

Barcelona loan history

Will Iñigo Martinez go to Barca?

Vinicius Jr’s quote about Ronald Araujo

Dani Alves vs Cristiano Ronaldo

Fede Valverde / Alex Baena updates

Kylian Mbappe vs Vinicius Jr

And more.

