Managing Madrid Podcast: The Post-Chelsea Mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Santiago Bernabeu atmosphere last night

Should Gavi have won the Golden Boy?

Balon D’or nominees

A theory on why Pep Guardiola’s sides have failed in the Champions League

Can Chelsea overcome the 2-0 deficit?

Ruben Gonzalez

Is Chelsea better or worse than Liverpool?

Aubameyang’s exile from the Chelsea squad

Carlo Ancelotti’s tweaks on the right wing

The main difference between Fede Valverde and Rodrygo Goes on the right wing

Frank Lampard: Misunderstood and mistranslated

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)