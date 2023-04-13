 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Fede Valverde shines as Real Madrid beat Chelsea at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC: Quarterfinal First Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Fede Valverde played as a right central midfield in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night, and from that role, put in one of the best performances on the pitch.

He was praised by his manager Carlo Ancelotti, who said before the game: “Fede Valverde is training well, I’m sure he’ll give his all vs Chelsea”.

Valverde was one of the standout performers for Real Madrid, showing his energy, work rate and defensive skills. On the night, he had 93 touches on the ball, completed 92% of his passes, won four of his eight ground duels, and was only dribbled past once.

The Uruguayan was involved in several attacking moves for Real Madrid, including a cross that almost found Karim Benzema in the box and a shot that went just wide of the post.

Valverde played the full 90, and was given ovations from the crowd who supported him amid the controversy with Villarreal’s Alex Baena.

Here is a compilation of Valverde’s performance against Chelsea:

