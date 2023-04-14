Daily Thread: 14 April 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

THE JOSE JUNINHO EDITIONS V

EPISODE V OF THE JOSE JUNINHO EDITION

“Please Don’t Say I’m Arrogant Because What I’m Saying Is True” - Jose Mourinho

( Warning: Explicit Language )

Everyone is....staying?

According to recent Marca reports, both Carlo and Luka Modric appear to be staying until the next season. We all know I’m team win every trophy and leave on top because you either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become a villain. But let’s wait until the end of the season to see what happens.

Carlo Ancelotti will stay next season no matter what happens in the UCL, according to @jigochoa, @marca. pic.twitter.com/lV0H7dm3MW — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 13, 2023

Luka Modrić will stay at Real Madrid next season. @marca pic.twitter.com/V48NC7LsqI — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 13, 2023

Camavinga

Just some appreciation for Camavinga who has become unstoppable this year. From Carlo benching him at HT to starting LB.

Left-back or midfield - it doesn't matter. Eduardo Camavinga has been exceptional this season. pic.twitter.com/mHO0oEaSYk — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) April 12, 2023

Bellingham, Tchouaméni & Camavinga in the midfield next season. pic.twitter.com/iPJnUdxhUN — (@losblancoszone) April 11, 2023

Casual Tekkers by Don Carlo

pic.twitter.com/us3vxt1EEW — Out Of Context Real Madrid (@rmanocontext) April 13, 2023

No Controversial Polls Today:

Yesterday was a pretty dramatic Daily Thread, so today I have decided to only be a beacon of peace and prosperity.

Poll Who is Real Madrid’s Most Talented Young CM? Camavinga

Tchouameni

Jude Bellingham

Raphinha (who is still in Camavinga’s pocket and therefore occasionally appears in our midfield)

Nico Paz vote view results 80% Camavinga (46 votes)

3% Tchouameni (2 votes)

7% Jude Bellingham (4 votes)

5% Raphinha (who is still in Camavinga’s pocket and therefore occasionally appears in our midfield) (3 votes)

3% Nico Paz (2 votes) 57 votes total Vote Now

Quotes for the Day:

“I hate to speak about individuals. Players don’t win you trophies, teams win trophies, squads win trophies” - Jose Mourinho Pepe has a problem. And his name is Raphael Varane, that’s the whole story. It isn’t easy for a man aged 31 with a lot of experience behind him to be blown out of the water by a kid of 19. It’s very simple. The problem is very simple. Pepe’s life has changed.” - Jose Mourinho

Thank you Special One for your timeless insights.