Daily Thread: 14 April 2023

Another Jose Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Real Madrid v Espanyol - La Liga Photo by Angel Martinez/Real Madrid

THE JOSE JUNINHO EDITIONS V

EPISODE V OF THE JOSE JUNINHO EDITION

“Please Don’t Say I’m Arrogant Because What I’m Saying Is True” - Jose Mourinho

Everyone is....staying?

According to recent Marca reports, both Carlo and Luka Modric appear to be staying until the next season. We all know I’m team win every trophy and leave on top because you either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become a villain. But let’s wait until the end of the season to see what happens.

Camavinga

Just some appreciation for Camavinga who has become unstoppable this year. From Carlo benching him at HT to starting LB.

Casual Tekkers by Don Carlo

No Controversial Polls Today:

Yesterday was a pretty dramatic Daily Thread, so today I have decided to only be a beacon of peace and prosperity.

Poll

Who is Real Madrid’s Most Talented Young CM?

view results
  • 80%
    Camavinga
    (46 votes)
  • 3%
    Tchouameni
    (2 votes)
  • 7%
    Jude Bellingham
    (4 votes)
  • 5%
    Raphinha (who is still in Camavinga’s pocket and therefore occasionally appears in our midfield)
    (3 votes)
  • 3%
    Nico Paz
    (2 votes)
57 votes total Vote Now

Quotes for the Day:

“I hate to speak about individuals. Players don’t win you trophies, teams win trophies, squads win trophies” - Jose Mourinho

Pepe has a problem. And his name is Raphael Varane, that’s the whole story. It isn’t easy for a man aged 31 with a lot of experience behind him to be blown out of the water by a kid of 19. It’s very simple. The problem is very simple. Pepe’s life has changed.” - Jose Mourinho

Thank you Special One for your timeless insights.

