Brahim: “Not the time to talk about Real Madrid”

Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz —currently on loan with Milan— led his team to an improbable 1-0 win against Napoli in the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals. Right after being named the Man of the Match by UEFA, Brahim talked to the press, and naturally, he was asked about his future.

“Now it’s not the time to talk about Real Madrid. I’m happy in Milan, but even more happy for the team because we deserve this win. I’m happy with what I’m doing, but there’s a lot more to do ahead,” he said.

Brahim’s future will not be easy to solve. First, his current loan deal expires next summer and Milan will have to make a decision. If they want to keep him, they can trigger an option to buy him for around €22 million, according to reports from Italy. Even if Milan decide to execute that option, Real Madrid would have an option to bring Brahim back for €27 million —a net €5 million considering that they would’ve previously cashed in those €22 million on Milan’s option—.

The player should also have some kind of say in his future, too. Even if Madrid decide to bring him back, it’s clear that his role wouldn’t be as important as the one he’s currently enjoying in Milan, so could he prioritize a deal with the Italian club?

Furthermore, with Marco Asensio likely signing a contract extension with Real Madrid, Brahim’s future appears to be in the Serie A, even though he would be a very interesting asset for Madrid’s right wing.