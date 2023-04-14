Vinicius, Kroos out against Cadiz with muscle fatigue

Vinicius Junior and Toni Kroos will miss Real Madrid’s away match against Cadiz this Saturday with muscle fatigue. The two players were forced to sit out Friday’s training session but should be available when Real Madrid visit Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge next Tuesday, according to coach Carlo Ancelotti.

It seems that both Kroos and Vinicius ended Wednesday’s clash in the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals with some muscle problems, which is normal after such an intense and physical game. Ancelotti and the rest of the coaching staff is playing it safe and rightfully so, even more so now that Real Madrid’s chances of winning La Liga title have evaporated.

Ancelotti will likely make some more rotations in Madrid’s visit to Cadiz. Players like Benzema, Modric, Alaba or Carvajal could potentially get some rest as the Italian coach will try to keep everyone fresh for the crucial return leg in London.