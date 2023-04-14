Sergio Arribas set to leave Real Madrid on loan with multiple La Liga teams interested

Sergio Arribas is expected to leave Real Madrid on loan next season with Getafe, Rayo Vallecano, and Girona all heavily interested. A new report from Revelo, has suggested that Girona remain the front-runners given their possession-based offensive system. The club based in Catalonia would theoretically have a clear role to be offered with Rodrigo Riquelme’s impending return to Atletico Madrid.

The 21-year-old signed a new contract with Real Madrid last season, extending his stay with the club until 2025. The club think very highly of the Spanish playmaker and do not want to halt his rapid progression. The idea is to loan him out for one season to accumulate plenty of minutes in the Spanish first division. Getafe was initially thought as the club best positioned to win the Arribas race, but Girona are now the favorites.

Sergio Arriba’s environment provided a quote to La Razon, furthering speculation of a move to Girona: “Next year, if everything goes to plan, he [Arribas] will be in the first division. Due to Girona’s style of play, Sergio would adapt very quickly. He is a profile that is liked by a lot of teams that have more of the ball,.”

Girona maintain a good relationship with Real Madrid as evidenced by the deals struck for Miguel Gutierrez and Reinier last summer. All three — Arribas, Reinier, and Miguel — could be plying their trade at Girona next season, a team that will be fun to watch with plenty of young and exciting talent.