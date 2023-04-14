Quique Setién comments on Alex Baena and Fede Valverde’s court case

Quique Setién, the coach of Villarreal, has spoken about the court case involving his player Alex Baena and Real Madrid’s Fede Valverde, who allegedly punched Baena in the face after their La Liga match on Saturday.

Setién said that he was surprised by the incident and that he supported Baena’s decision to file a police complaint against Valverde. He also denied that Baena had insulted Valverde’s unborn son, as some reports claimed.

“I don’t know what happened exactly, but I know that Alex is a good kid and he would never say something like that. He was very upset by the attack and by the lies that have been spread about him. He has my full backing and I hope that justice is done,” Setién said in a press conference on Monday.

Setién also praised Baena’s performance in the match, which Villarreal won 3-2 thanks to a brace from Samuel Chukwueze. He said that Baena was one of the best players on the pitch and that he had a bright future ahead of him.

“Alex is a very talented player and he showed it at the Bernabéu. He was involved in two of our goals and he created a lot of problems for Real Madrid. He is still young and he has a lot of room for improvement. He is an important part of our project and I’m very happy with him,” Setién said.

Fast forward to today’s Villarreal press conference, Setién also revealed his desire to move on from the controversy involving Baena and Valverde. He said that he did not want to talk about the issue anymore and that he wanted to focus on the next game.

“Everything has been discussed on this subject. I have already told the player what I had to tell him. It is a subject that is where it is and I have nothing more to say. I do not want to speak of this subject again and I think that no one from the club should speak of this subject again. It is settled, there is the justice there, we will wait and without further ado,” Setién said.