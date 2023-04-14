Davide Ancelotti: The son of Carlo who wants to make his own name in coaching

Davide Ancelotti is not just Carlo Ancelotti’s son. He is also his assistant coach at Real Madrid, and a promising young tactician who has ambitions of becoming a manager himself someday. But for now, he is happy to work alongside his father and learn from one of the best in the business, according to a report today in The Athletic.

Davide Ancelotti was born in 1990, when Carlo Ancelotti was still playing for AC Milan. He grew up surrounded by football, and followed his father’s footsteps as a midfielder in the Milan youth academy. However, he never made it to the first team, and decided to pursue a different career path.

He studied sports science at the University of Milan, and became interested in coaching. He joined his father at Paris Saint-Germain in 2012 as a fitness coach, and then moved with him to Real Madrid in 2013 as an assistant to the fitness coach. He also completed his UEFA Pro Licence in 2015.

In 2016, he became a full-fledged assistant coach to his father at Bayern Munich, where he impressed with his tactical knowledge and communication skills. He continued to work with him at Napoli and Everton, before returning to Real Madrid in 2021.

Davide Ancelotti has been instrumental in helping his father implement his philosophy and adapt to different leagues and cultures. He has also developed a good rapport with the players, especially the younger ones, who see him as a mentor and a friend.

He has also shown his own personality and ideas, sometimes disagreeing with his father or suggesting different approaches. He is not afraid to speak his mind or challenge his father, who respects his opinions and trusts his judgment.

Davide Ancelotti has been linked with several managerial jobs in recent months, such as Basel in Switzerland or some clubs in England. However, he has denied any interest in leaving Real Madrid at this stage, and has expressed his desire to continue working with his father until the end of their contracts in 2024.

He has also stated that he wants to forge his own path as a manager someday, but not just yet, per The Athletic. He feels that he still has a lot to learn from his father and from Real Madrid, one of the biggest clubs in the world.

He is aware that being Carlo Ancelotti’s son comes with advantages and disadvantages. He knows that he has inherited some of his father’s qualities, but also some of his expectations and pressures. He knows that he will always be compared to him, but also that he can carve out his own identity and reputation.

“It’s not true,” a source within the club told The Athletic responding to the rumours of Davide leaving. “We don’t want to be destabilised at such an important time,”

Davide Ancelotti is not just Carlo Ancelotti’s son. He is also a talented coach who has a bright future ahead of him wherever he ends up.