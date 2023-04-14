Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Cadiz

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s away match against Cadiz in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V. and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Rodrygo and Mariano.

As expected, neither Toni Kroos nor Vinicius Junior have been included, so they will miss the game. The rotations should not stop there, as Madrid’s chances of conquering the 2022-2023 La Liga title have evaporated. Players like Modric, Benzema or Carvajal will likely get a chance to get some rest and prepare for Tuesday’s crucial match in Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

Cadiz are fighting to avoid relegation, so Madrid should expect an intense and physical game here, even if that actually doesn’t really fit what Los Blancos need right now in La Liga.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/15/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Ramon de Carranza, Cadiz, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.