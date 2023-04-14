Real Madrid make final preparations for Cádiz clash

Real Madrid are in high spirits after their impressive 2-0 win over Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday. The team trained at Real Madrid City on Friday morning, ahead of their LaLiga match against Cádiz on Saturday.

The session began with a warm-up on the pitch, followed by rondos and tactical drills. The players also worked on strategic elements and played a game on a reduced-size pitch. The session ended with shots on goal.

Carlo Ancelotti had almost a full squad available, except for Vini Jr. and Toni Kroos, who worked out using the indoor facilities. Ferland Mendy continued with his recovery program from a muscle injury.

The Italian coach will make some changes in his starting lineup, as he will be without Kroos and Vinicius, and will also make other rotations to ensure his best XI are fresh for Tuesday’s 2nd leg clash against Chelsea.

Real Madrid are currently second in LaLiga, 13 points behind leaders Barcelona, who face Getafe on Sunday. The Whites will try to stay ahead of their city rivals, Atletico Madrid, who are only two points behind in third place.

Cádiz, meanwhile, are 14th in the table, four points above the relegation zone.

The match will take place at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium on Saturday at 9:00pm CEST.