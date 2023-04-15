 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 15 April 2023

Another Jose Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Club America v Real Madrid

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

THE JOSE JUNINHO EDITIONS VI

EPISODE VI OF THE JOSE JUNINHO EDITION

“Jose Juninho Out???!

Dont. Believe. Everything. You. Read.

Lol but actually a lot of you owe Soufiane Boufal an apology:

Camavinga + Rodrygo + Vini Play Football Today

Well maybe not Vini...there’s a rumor that he’ll be rested. Honestly, maybe not Camavinga ether cause he may be rested. So I guess Rodrygo plays football today...unless he’s rested. If he’s rested too then just [insert Real Madrid player] plays football today.

Paul Scholes Reads MM Daily Threads

Do it Jude...Do it for the culture...

Ya’ll Have Angered Tchouameni

Like honestly, it’s less prevalent here which is a blessing. But this new RM / FT Twitter narrative that Tchouameni suddenly is only bench fodder and can’t ball is outrageous. Mans was kicking it back and forth early season. Mans was running the fields like a certified Top Boy in search of Ps. Tchouameni is a street legend - put respect on his name.

(Disclaimer: Tchouameni has my favorite assist of the year...his lob to Rodrygo against Atleti at the Wanda Metropolitano. Not only was it a great pass / goal, but it meant so much for the Derby and fighting racism in La Liga).

Long Quote for the Day:

“I say to the fans that the fans are the fans and have the right to their opinions and reactions but there is something that I used to call ‘football heritage’. I don’t know if, I try to translate from my Portuguese, which is almost perfect, to my English, which is far from perfect - ‘football heritage’, what a manager inherits...

When I arrived in Real Madrid, do you know how many players had played in the quarter-final of the Champions League? Xabi Alonso with Liverpool, Iker Casillas with Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester United. All the others not even a quarter-final. That’s football heritage.

The GOAT

