Daily Thread: 15 April 2023

THE JOSE JUNINHO EDITIONS VI

EPISODE VI OF THE JOSE JUNINHO EDITION

“Jose Juninho Out???!

Dont. Believe. Everything. You. Read.

Lol but actually a lot of you owe Soufiane Boufal an apology:

Sofiane Boufal denies the recent circulating quote on Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/yNESUElD3x — TC (@totalcristiano) April 15, 2023

Camavinga + Rodrygo + Vini Play Football Today

Well maybe not Vini...there’s a rumor that he’ll be rested. Honestly, maybe not Camavinga ether cause he may be rested. So I guess Rodrygo plays football today...unless he’s rested. If he’s rested too then just [insert Real Madrid player] plays football today.

Paul Scholes Reads MM Daily Threads

️ Paul Scholes: “I think Bellingham will sign for Real Madrid. I just have that feeling.” @btsportfootball pic.twitter.com/ES3TXBKU7X — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 14, 2023

️ @MarioCortegana: “Jude Bellingham has to do what Tchouaméni did last summer. He must want to play for Real Madrid and force BVB to accept a lower price than what other clubs offer like Tchouaméni did with Monaco.” pic.twitter.com/OaLGsOIzjG — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 14, 2023

️| Real Madrid are working on Jude Bellingham’s deal. They are having conversations. The relationship between Real Madrid & BVB is very good, it’s another factor in this story. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/3VPto2eb8U — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 14, 2023

Do it Jude...Do it for the culture...

Ya’ll Have Angered Tchouameni

Like honestly, it’s less prevalent here which is a blessing. But this new RM / FT Twitter narrative that Tchouameni suddenly is only bench fodder and can’t ball is outrageous. Mans was kicking it back and forth early season. Mans was running the fields like a certified Top Boy in search of Ps. Tchouameni is a street legend - put respect on his name.

Tchouaméni reposting a video on IG that says: “Tell everybody stay on that side when they switched up. You switched up, stay on that side man.” pic.twitter.com/UVdFVmrGdg — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 14, 2023

Tchouameni's stocks are bit low right now but we’ll be back in no time.pic.twitter.com/0Vw8dEhIdS — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) April 14, 2023

(Disclaimer: Tchouameni has my favorite assist of the year...his lob to Rodrygo against Atleti at the Wanda Metropolitano. Not only was it a great pass / goal, but it meant so much for the Derby and fighting racism in La Liga).

Long Quote for the Day:

“I say to the fans that the fans are the fans and have the right to their opinions and reactions but there is something that I used to call ‘football heritage’. I don’t know if, I try to translate from my Portuguese, which is almost perfect, to my English, which is far from perfect - ‘football heritage’, what a manager inherits... When I arrived in Real Madrid, do you know how many players had played in the quarter-final of the Champions League? Xabi Alonso with Liverpool, Iker Casillas with Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester United. All the others not even a quarter-final. That’s football heritage.

