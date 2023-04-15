Cadiz vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Cadiz without Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior, and those two will not be the only changes coach Carlo Ancelotti makes to his usual starting lineup.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Nacho, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Camavinga, Asensio, Rodrygo, Benzema.

Cadiz predicted XI: Gil, Parra, Mere, Hernandez, Espino, Alcaraz, Emeterio, Bongonda, Ramos, Sobrino, Guardiola.

Tchouameni, Ceballos, Nacho and Lucas Vazquez will all be expected to start. Real Madrid’s chances of winning the title are close to zero, so Ancelotti needs to use the depth at his disposal in these games so that his starters remain fresh and healthy for Tuesday’s crucial match against Chelsea in the return leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals.

Cadiz are fighting to avoid relegation, so they will surely try to impose their will and their intensity to at least score a point today. Madrid need to be ready to stop that.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/15/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Ramon de Carranza, Cadiz, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.