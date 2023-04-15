Cadiz vs Real Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid’s visit to Cadiz is an irrelevant one for Los Blancos, but not for the home team. Cadiz have been fighting to avoid relegation all season long and desperately need as many points as they can score if they want to achieve their goal of staying in La Liga.

On the other hand, Madrid are not battling for the 2022-2023 La Liga title anymore. Plus, Los Blancos will visit Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge in the return leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals next Tuesday, so coach Carlo Ancelotti will make some rotations tonight. In fact, neither Toni Kroos nor Vinicius Junior will even be available. Other veterans like Modric or Carvajal will likely get some rest as well.

Madrid should have what it takes to beat Cadiz as long as they play with composure and take this game seriously. If they don’t, Cadiz will be tough to beat.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/15/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Ramon de Carranza, Cadiz, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

