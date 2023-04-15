CONFIRMED lineups: Cadiz vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming away match against Cadiz.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Rudiger, Militao, Nacho, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Valverde, Asensio, Rodrygo, Benzema.

Cadiz starting XI (TBC): Gil, Parra, Mere, Hernandez, Espino, Alcaraz, Emeterio, Bongonda, Ramos, Sobrino, Guardiola.

Real Madrid will surely plat this game with Tuesday’s crucial clash against Chelsea in the back of their minds, so will they be able to take care of business against Cadiz? Can the reserves prove their worth once again even when their opponents will play with intensity and heart to avoid relegation?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/15/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Ramon de Carranza, Cadiz, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

