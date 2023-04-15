Immediate Reaction: Cádiz 0-2 Real Madrid

Cádiz 0-2 Real Madrid (Nacho Fernández & Marco Asensio). A win on the road. Here is the reaction to the fixture. Up next: Player ratings, post game conference highlights and a ManagingMadrid podcast.

With all the necessary attention turning to the Champions League and the Spanish cup - the remainder of the league season was just a matter of pride for Real Madrid. With the second leg against Chelsea in Europe approaching mid-week, Madrid played without Vinícius Júnior, Toni Kroos and Ferland Mendy due to injury. Eden Hazard, David Alaba, Luka Modrić and Eduardo Camavinga all took a seat on the bench. In their place was Dani Ceballos and Aurélien Tchouaméni in midfield. Nacho Fernández and Lucas Vázquez continued to operate at full-back. Karim Benzema captained the side.

This really did seem to be being treated as nothing more than a warm up game for things to come for Madrid, as the opening ten minutes saw one chance created for the hosts - as they hit the post from close range. Marco Asensio almost scored a first time strike, but the keeper was agile enough to save it. Karim Benzema then tested the keeper as Madrid started to control the play. This possessional domination and good play from the attackers did not lead not to much in the way of finishing chances however, until Benzema saw his effort hit the crossbar in what proved to be the best chance of the half. They would have one more go before half-time, as Dani Ceballos was met by a corner kick, forcing the keeper to make an incredible save to stop the shot from flying into the net. Half time arrived, 0-0 the score.

Thought the link-up play in close quarters from Rodrygo, Benzema, and Asensio was beautiful. Not easy given that Cadiz have 7ish players in the half space plugging channels. Only thing missing is the finishing. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) April 15, 2023

Rodyrgo Goes started the second half brightly, almost sneaking the ball past the keeper who did well to stop the effort. Asensio then tried his luck once more from distance after finding space, only just missing the target. Both Rodrygo and Fede Valverde would then find the wrong side of the post - but things were looking positive. Benzema would spurn a decent chance inside the area from a position you’d normally fancy him from, but Madrid did manage to find a lead minutes later either way. Nacho Fernández, of all people, unleashed a fantastic strike from distance against his brothers side to break the deadlock. It really did seem as if the floodgates were open now, as Asensio made it 2-0 in good time with a quality strike to add to his portfolio. Marco almost grabbed his second late on as his fine strike was stopped once more by the keeper. Madrid comfortably saw the game out to take all three points back to the capital. Catch the post game podcast for an in depth review of the game.