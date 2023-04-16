Rodrygo did everything but score vs Cadiz

In most cases when a Real Madrid attacker misses as many chances as Rodrygo did tonight, there would be an outcry. But, tonight Rodrygo is forgiven for various reasons, namely: 1) There was little at stake; 2) Real Madrid won the game anyway; and 3) Rodrygo absolutely cooked.

In one of the more bizarre statistical anomalies you’ll see, Real Madrid’s front three — Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo — combined for 20 shots vs Cadiz, and the team as a whole had a whopping xG of 4.49. Rodrygo on his own missed three glorious chances — one of them point blank in the six-yard box.

But give credit to Rodrygo for getting the team — and himself — in those positions to begin with. His dribbling was on another level tonight. He dribbled past everyone and not a single Cadiz player had an answer for him. No one could keep the Brazilian in front of him, even in the tightest of spaces.

Rodrygo, who started in place of Vinicius Jr on the left wing, had eight dribbles on the night:

EIGHT dribbles for Rodrygo tonight pic.twitter.com/Jf0zSpUt8A — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) April 15, 2023

In addition, the Brazilian winger also had two key passes, and was unlucky not to score. Hopefully the goals will start flowing soon.