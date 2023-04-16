Player Ratings: Cadiz 0 - 2 Real Madrid; 2023 La Liga

Full match player ratings below :

Thibaut Courtois—7: Dealt with a difficult swerving shot from Ruben Alcaraz and saw a shot from Alfonso Espino hit the post, but otherwise was not tested.

Lucas Vazquez—3: Looks very much off the pace, lacking rhythm and confidence. Fell over the ball when trying to produce his characteristic scissor skill move and subsequent cut to the byline. Yanked in the 67th minute and Madrid went on to score their two goals after Lucas left the pitch.

Toni Rudiger—7: As we move into the final third of the season, Toni Rudiger looks more and more comfortable defending in a Real Madrid set-up. There was little threat from Cadiz but dealt with any duel from Chris Ramos or Sergi Guardiola.

Eder Militao—8.5: Continues to play at an incredibly level no matter the opponent. He once lacked consistency and focus week in and week out, but that is no longer the case this season. Finished the game with a team high 7 clearances and completed 5 long balls.

Nacho—8: Played both left and right back on the night, opening the scoring in the 72nd minute (from the right back position) with a long distance shot from outside the box that nestled into the bottom corner.

Tchouameni—7: Managed an assist on the long distance Nacho shot and gradually grew into the game. Produced both offensively and defensively with 3 key passes and 3 completed tackles.

Dani Ceballos —7.5: A game high 114 touches, 88 passes at 95% pass accuracy, 2/2 long balls, 5/6 ground duels won, 9 recoveries, and 1 dribble completed. Not bad for in-squad like for like Toni Kroos replacement.

Fede Valverde—7: Produced an assist on the Asensio goal and contributed with 5 key passes, including creating two big chances.

Rodrygo—9: Does not matter that Rodyrgo missed three clear chances, he was lights out in this performance playing on the left wing. He completed whopping 8 dribbles, produced 2 key passes, missed 3 glaring chances but also created those 3 chances out of his movement or technical quality, and simply terrorized the Cadiz backline.

Marco Asensio—8.5: A man in form — Marco Asensio again got himself on the scoresheet with a left footed curling shot. The Spaniard was unlucky not to score in the opening 15 minutes with after picking up a rebound on the volley, but a great save from David Gil denied him. De La Fuente was in the stands and Marco Asensio impressed, producing multiple combination plays with Karim Benzema around the box.

Karim Benzema—8.5: Unlucky not to score on the night, but helped do everything else including multiple give-and-go combination plays with Asensio and Rodrygo. Produced an xG of 1.00 on his own with 5 shots, heading the woodwork no less than 4 times in total. Finished the match with 7 key passes.

Substitutions:

Eduardo Camavinga—7.5: Came on at left back and was brilliant — brought energy and dynamism, getting involved early and often.

Eden Hazard—2: Example #71 (total number matches Hazard has played minus the PSG and Eibar matches from 2019) on why Eden is no longer at the Real Madrid level.

Luka Modric—7: Silky and smooth coming into midfield keeping play moving and nearly scoring with the outside of his boot.