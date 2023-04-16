Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Betis vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Preview

After fulfilling the international duties the past two weeks, Real Madrid are back to finish off this season and the first game back is Real Betis. Las Blancas already travelled to Sevilla where they will be facing the verdiblancas where they hope for 3 points which would help save their 2nd place spot. In the last few weeks before the international break, Real Madrid had lost 8 points in 3 consecutive games which put them at the same number of points with UD Levante.

The last time these two teams faced was in January where Madrid won 4-0 with the goals of Esther, Weir, Zornoza and Nahikari. This time, Las Blancas have an added challenge of playing on the away ground with artificial grass.

The match kicks off at 18:00 CEST.

Squad List

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: K. Robles, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Svava, Lucía

MID: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Møller, Linda C., Feller, Athenea

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena (technical decision), Rocío (knee), Zornoza (fibula)

There’s one new absence from the last match and it’s Claudia Zornoza due to her fibula injury she suffered in the last match against Levante Las Planas. Her injury is expected to last 6 weeks out of which 2 have already passed.