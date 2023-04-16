Daily Thread: 16 April 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

THE FINAL JOSE JUNINHO EDITION

- Jose Juninho Press Conference -

What Were Your First Thoughts About MM?

The first member/moderator contact was..for me very impressive because I found people who I think have the same mentality as I have. They love football, which I love. They want to win, just like I do. MM has top members, and sorry if I’m a bit arrogant, a top moderator. MM to regularly hit 500+ Daily Thread posts has to beat Barca Blaugranes, Bavarian Football Works, We Ain’t Got No History...again please don’t call me arrogant because what I say is true. I’m a Managing Member and Moderator. I’m not out of the bottle. I think I’m a Special One.

Congrats Juninho on your multiple year membership and moderator duties, what does it mean to complete the Jose Juninho Edition of the Daily Thread?

It’s been a great time, truly great seasons. Not many words to describe what I feel. I’m so happy. I’m so proud. At the same time, I’m so sad because I’m almost for sure this is my last Daily Thread with MM. And MM is my house the same way Stamford Bridge is Benzema’s house, so it’s difficult to leave. But that’s life...that’s football.

Is that why you’ve been so emotional with these posts?

Yes...I always thought it would be impossible to have strong relationships with bloggers, but I found something special here. It is just difficult to go.

I think the last word should go to Jose Juninho Jr. - is your dad the Special One?

Yes.

One. Last. Time.

Let ‘em Cook:

Endrick now has 3 goals in his last 4 games. Good month for him so far. pic.twitter.com/IMPPiUPIZ3 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 15, 2023

Jose Juninho. Out.

Remember to always “play nice.” Adios Amigos y Permamigos