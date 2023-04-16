Managing Madrid Podcast: Cadiz post-game; Castilla Corner (April 15)

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in two parts.

Part 1: Cadiz post-game

Is it somehow a blessing for Real Madrid for La Liga to be done already?

Should Karim Benzema have been subbed off?

Insane stats for the front three

Rodrygo Goes’s performance

Why is it necessary to sign a pure right winger?

Is this Marco Asensio form ‘real’?

Will he get back to his peak?

Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance

Is Manchester City going to be Real’s biggest test?

Carlo Ancelotti’s post game quotes

Looking at the underlying numbers of this disastrous league campaign — were Madrid unlucky?

Ancelotti: Is he the best coach for Real?

Eder Militao’s performance

Lucas Vazquez’s performance

And more.

Part 2 (~ 53:00): Castilla Corner

Sergio Arribas’s chances of succeeding in LaLiga

Aranda surprisingly starting ahead of Iker Bravo and Noel López

The striker situation

Nico Paz getting the chance in midfield

Some deserved praise for Rafa Marin, Carrillo and Marvel

Castilla’s chances of promotion with six games to go

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

(@CastillaCorner)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)