Ancelotti: “Benzema is really fresh right now”

It took a while for the goals to come, but Real Madrid eventually got the job done against Cádiz and won 2-0. Discussing the game in the post-match press conference, Carlo Ancelotti stated: “This was a good performance overall at a difficult moment of the season. The attitude of the players who took to the pitch was spectacular. This performance creates positive doubts because many of these players did well, like Tchouaméni, Ceballos and Asensio.”

Ancelotti on Benzema’s fitness

Zoning in specifically on how Karim Benzema is doing, the coach said: “You can see that we’re good physically. Look at Benzema, who is 35 years old but who was really fresh and good in this game. I told Benzema I’d play him and I told him to let me know if he got tired as I’d take him off, but he was able to stay on till the end.”

Ancelotti on Asensio’s goals

Discussing Marco Asensio’s evolution over the course of the season, he said: “Asensio is at the same level as last season, although he might be playing less than he did last season. He makes a difference with his goals and assists.”

Ancelotti on Real Madrid’s league campaign

During the press conference, the coach was asked if he feels Real Madrid could have done better in LaLiga this season. To that, he replied: “Yes, we could have done better this league campaign. I think our poor January cost us a lot.”