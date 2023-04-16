Real Betis vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

After fulfilling the international duties during the past two weeks, Real Madrid are back to finish off this season. There are only 6 games left in the league this season and the first in a row is one against Real Betis in the matchday 25. Las Blancas already travelled to Sevilla where they will be facing verdiblancas where they hope for another 3 points which would help save their 2nd place spot. In the last few weeks before the international break, Real Madrid had lost 8 points in 3 consecutive games which put them at the same number of points with UD Levante. The white club has returned to winning ways just before going to international break, beating Levante Las Planas at home.

The last time these two teams faced was in January where Madrid won 4-0 with the goals of Esther, Weir, Zornoza and Nahikari. This time, Las Blancas have an added challenge of playing on the away ground with artificial grass.

“We know it’s going to be complicated, that they are coming in need of points and have to get a victory. We’re happy to get back to work, training together as we have this last stretch of the season left and we have to win all the games,” speaks Maite Oroz for Real Madrid TV ahead of the match against Real Betis.

How to Watch

Date: 16/04/2023

Time: 18:00 CEST (12pm ET)

Venue: Ciudad Deportiva Luis del Sol

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube