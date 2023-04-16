Toni Kroos decides to sign contract extension with Real Madrid -report

German midfielder Toni Kroos has decided to sign a contract extension with Real Madrid and stay in the club until the summer of 2024, according to a report from MARCA published this Sunday. Kroos was considering his retirement but ultimately decided that he has enough fuel in the tank for one more season.

The midfielder was postponing his final decision all season long, as he wanted to see if his role and his current quality as a football player matched what he wanted to see. Kroos has always said that he wants to end his career while still on top and he doesn’t even contemplate a move to another club once his career in Madrid comes to an end.

It will be extremely important for Kroos to keep getting some proper rest and rotate often in order to maximize his potential as a starter next year, which is the role he’ll probably get.