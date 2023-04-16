Marco Asensio has turned it up a gear in 2023

Marco Asensio, currently serving the last year of his contract which expires this summer, has been in tremendous form for Real Madrid. The Spaniard — once a young prodigy — does not dribble as much as used to prior to rupturing his ligament in 2019, but his shooting, link up play, and creativity have all been great.

Asensio has been one of the key players for Real Madrid in 2023, helping them win crucial games against both Barcelona and Chelsea. He has scored seven of his 10 goals this season in the current calendar year.

Asensio’s stats this season are impressive. He is averaging over one goal or assist per 90 minutes, which puts him as the ninth most effective attacker in Europe’s top-five leagues. As our cheif editor Kiyan Sobhani wrote today on social media, Asensio’s numbers this season are even better than what is known as his peak, which was in the 2016 - 2017 range:

Asensio now contributing over 1 goal + assist per 90 in La Liga (9th in the top-5 European leagues) -- over double his mark from the 2016 - 2017 'peak Asensio' season.



Currently 2nd in La Liga in goals + assists / 90; 5th in goal creating actions. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) April 16, 2023

Asensio’s performances has earned him praise from his coach, teammates and fans. He has been described as a “phenomenon” by Zinedine Zidane in the past, a “leader” by Sergio Ramos, and a “star” by Karim Benzema. His current coach, Carlo Ancelotti, was very happy with him after Real Madrid’s 2 - 0 win over Chelsea.

“Marco moves really nicely in the spaces between the lines and he has an unbelievable shot on him,” Ancelotti said after the Chelsea win. “I really appreciate him because he tends to score every game he plays, whether he plays from the start or comes off the bench.

“He’s decisive in any squad because he can change the game with his goals and assists.”

Asensio’s season is not over yet. He still has some important games to play, such as the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea, the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna, and more.

Asensio has shown his quality and potential this season with Real Madrid. He will look to continue his form and improve his stats in the remaining games of the season. Has he earned a contract renewal?