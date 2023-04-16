 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting Lineups: Real Betis vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Teresa back in the starting line-up with absence of Zornoza.

kanifroh
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - Liga F Photo by Gerard Franco Crespo/BSR Agency/Getty Images

For this game, Alberto Toril has decided for a standard 4-2-3-1 line-up. With Misa on goal, the defense consists of Kenti and Svava on the fullback position, and Ivana and Kathellen in center. With the absence of Zornoza, Tere took the starting spot against Betis in the midfield. Alongside her there are Weir and Toletti in midfield. Esther leads the attack with Feller and Athenea on the wings.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, K. Robles, Teresa, Ivana, Toletti, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Feller, Athenea, Svava

Subs: Gerard, Olga, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Claudia F., Møller, Lucia, Linda C., Freja Siri

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Real Betis XI: Thallman, Matilde, Nuria, Dorine, V. Quiles, Leles, Ángela Sosa, N. Montilla, Rosa M., L. Moreno, Babajide

Subs: Malena, Fulutudilu, Vicky, Leire, Laurina, Lucía León, Asantewaa, Carmen A., N. Salazar, Lucía G.

Predicted formation: 4-4-3

How to Watch

Date: 16/04/2023

Time: 18:00 CEST (12pm ET)

Venue: Ciudad Deportiva Luis del Sol

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube

