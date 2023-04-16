Starting Lineups: Real Betis vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

For this game, Alberto Toril has decided for a standard 4-2-3-1 line-up. With Misa on goal, the defense consists of Kenti and Svava on the fullback position, and Ivana and Kathellen in center. With the absence of Zornoza, Tere took the starting spot against Betis in the midfield. Alongside her there are Weir and Toletti in midfield. Esther leads the attack with Feller and Athenea on the wings.
Lineups
Real Madrid XI: Misa, K. Robles, Teresa, Ivana, Toletti, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Feller, Athenea, Svava
Subs: Gerard, Olga, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Claudia F., Møller, Lucia, Linda C., Freja Siri
Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1
Real Betis XI: Thallman, Matilde, Nuria, Dorine, V. Quiles, Leles, Ángela Sosa, N. Montilla, Rosa M., L. Moreno, Babajide
Subs: Malena, Fulutudilu, Vicky, Leire, Laurina, Lucía León, Asantewaa, Carmen A., N. Salazar, Lucía G.
Predicted formation: 4-4-3
How to Watch
Date: 16/04/2023
Time: 18:00 CEST (12pm ET)
Venue: Ciudad Deportiva Luis del Sol
Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube
