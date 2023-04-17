Open Thread: April 17, 2023

The White Sniper Staying Put
Toni Kroos’ set to stay at Real Madrid with new deal until June 2024, here we go ⚪️ #RealMadrid— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 16, 2023
The decision has been made, as called by @marca @jfelixdiaz.
Kroos never negotiated with any other club. Choice was between retirement or Madrid: he’s staying for one more year. pic.twitter.com/NAjBZkYhss
Love Ya Too, Young One
️| Jonathan Barnett (Camavinga’s agent): “He wants to be at Real Madrid for ALL his life.” @GoalEspana #rmalive pic.twitter.com/3wunOrdIrP— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 17, 2023
Are You Expecting Any Suprises Here?
I mean, I’m expecting Marco to renew at this point and Mariano to leave. By the way, yes, I still laughed at the little Mariano note there.
| By May, Real Madrid want to materialize renewals of everyone (except Mariano) who is out of contract. @relevo #rmalive— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 17, 2023
I Bid You Adieu With This Gem
9 years ago today! Great memories! ⚽️ @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/0a0g7HS5yN— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) April 16, 2023
