Laporta about Barça-gate: “Real Madrid have always been favored by the referees”

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta held a press conference about Barça-gate this Monday. Laporta tried to defend his club and also decided to attack Real Madrid during his press conference.

“I want to mention a club which decided, on its own, to appear in court when the trial happens. A club saying that they feel wronged, a club who have always been favored by the referees. They were the team of the system because they were close to the political and financial power. I think it’s worth mentioning that for seven decades the big majority of the presidents of the Technical Committee of Refereeing have been former members or players of Real Madrid. For 70 years the people who assigned the referees were former members or former Real Madrid players. In some cases, all of those at the same time. For this club to appear in trial and say they feel wronged for the best period in Barcelona’s history, this trial will be used to take their masks off. It’s an unprecedented exercise of impudence,” said Laporta.

The president also reiterated that this case “isn’t a coincidence” and it’s a product of Barcelona “coming back to life after a tough period.”

This press conference from Laporta —and also Real Madrid’s decision to appear in the trial— has probably taken the relationship between the two clubs to an all-time low. And that’s saying something when we’re talking about Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.