Referee named for Champions League match between Chelsea and Real Madrid

UEFA have appointed Italian referee Daniele Orsato as the man in charge of Tuesday’s match between Chelsea and Real Madrid in the return leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals, which will be played at Stamford Bridge.

Per Realmadrid.com

Daniele Orsato will referee the match between Chelsea and Real Madrid, in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final, which will be played at Stamford Bridge (Tuesday, 9pm). The Italian referee will be officiating a match involving the Whites for the eighth time in this competition.

Orsato’s Real Madrid games:

-Leipzig-Real Madrid (3-2). 2022/23 Champions League Group Stage.

-Real Madrid-Manchester City (3-1). 2021/22 Champions League semi-final second leg.

-PSG-Real Madrid (1-0). 2021/22 Champions League last-16 first leg.

-Chelsea-Real Madrid (2-0). 2020/21 Champions League semi-final second leg.

-Real Madrid-Manchester City (1-2). 2019/20 Champions League last-16 first leg.

-Galatasaray-Real Madrid (0-1). 2019/20 Champions League Group Stage.

-Real Madrid-Malmö (8-0). 2015/16 Champions League Group Stage.

Orsato is an experienced referee who is qualified for the job, no question. Chelsea will definitely play with intensity and physicality as they try to overcome their current 2-0 deficit, so Orsato will have his hands full.