Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Chelsea

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Tuesday’s match against Chelsea in the return leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals, which will be played at Stamford Bridge.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V. and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

As expected, both Vinicius and Kroos are back with the team and they should be available to feature in the starting lineup after missing Saturday’s away match in Cadiz. Their presence in the XI should be crucial against a Chelsea team who will definitely try to play with a lot of intensity in the first few minutes in order to overcome their current 2-0 deficit. Vinicius will be a threat if Real Madrid are given the chance to play through counterattacks.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/18/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, United Kingdom.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

