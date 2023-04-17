Militão: “I think I’m on my way to becoming the best centre-back in the world”

Éder Militão was the player selected for the pre-match press conference ahead of Real Madrid’s second leg against Chelsea and he previewed the game as so: “We will try to do as well as we did here last year and as well as have been doing in recent weeks. We know it’ll be difficult because Chelsea are a great team and had chances in the first leg that Courtois saved. Even though we have a two-goal advantage, we have to go out tomorrow with the mentality of winning the game. We know that if we start thinking about anything other than winning, it could get difficult.”

Militão on whether he is the best centre-back in the world

Ancelotti has labelled Militão as the best centre-back in football right now and the player was asked if he shares that view. He responded: “Each person can have their opinion. I think I’m on my way to that [being the best in the world]. I feel I’ve done well since I joined the club, as there were some great centre-backs ahead of me when I arrived but I little by little earned my place. I used to have some lapses in concentration, but I’ve worked on that. I think I concentrate a lot more now in the games. I have to keep improving. You have to work so hard because there are so many good forwards these days. Brazil has always had impressive centre-backs, so I’m happy to be one of them.”

Militão on Ancelotti becoming Brazil coach

The Brazilian was asked about the jokes the Brazilian players have made about Ancelotti potentially becoming their national team coach. Asked if that’s true, he replied: “We did joke about him becoming Brazil coach, but he has a contract here at Real Madrid. He has helped me a lot, and he is a great coach. He speaks with me almost every day and I think he has taught me a lot. Every day he teaches me something.”