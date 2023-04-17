Ancelotti: “This squad has depth, so to think of just 11 would be disrespectful”

Speaking in the Stamford Bridge press room ahead of the Chelsea vs Real Madrid game on Tuesday, Carlo Ancelotti previewed the second leg by stating: “We feel good and we’re motivated, as we always are for matches in this competition. We’ll need a complete performance because we all know that anything can happen in this competition. We have to go step by step and we want to be in the semi-finals. If we do that, we’ll have done well as reaching consecutive semi-finals is impressive. This club is the king of this competition.”

Ancelotti on his starting XI

The coach was asked if he now has a fixed starting line-up, after repeating the Clásico second leg starting XI in the Chelsea first leg. To that, the Italian said: “One day you think you have a set starting line-up, but then the others might play one day and make you change your mind. This is a squad with depth, so to think of just 11 would be disrespectful to the others. There are more than 11 players who deserve to play right now.”

Ancelotti on Kroos changing position

With the change in the line-up, Kroos has moved into the centre of midfield, a position he has previously stated he doesn’t like as much. Asked about this, the coach pointed out: “I don’t think it changes too much for him because he plays the same way on the ball and plays a similar way defensively. You have to defend with 11 players in modern football, so he has to defend whether he plays as a holding midfielder or elsewhere in midfield.”

Ancelotti on Todd Boehly’s dressing room visit

After Todd Boehly made a visit to the Chelsea dressing room, something considered controversial in England, Ancelotti was asked what he thinks of this. He stated: “Chelsea are in a difficult moment, but that makes tomorrow’s game a good opportunity for them. I think a speech from the owner could be an important motivation for the players, as Chelsea aren’t in a good moment. If an owner would want to talk with me after every game, I would be comfortable with that. The owner has the right.”

Ancelotti on Xavi’s comments about the sun

After Xavi partly blamed Barcelona’s draw at Getafe on the sun, Ancelotti was asked for his thoughts on that excuse. He replied: “For us, the important thing is to just play football. There are teams more used to playing in the afternoon and some more used to playing at night. But, you have to always be prepared.”

Ancelotti on Laporta’s press conference

He was asked about Joan Laporta’s press conference too, but didn’t want to get involved in that subject. He stated: “I haven’t seen it because we were travelling. It’s under investigation, so I won’t comment.”

Ancelotti on Bellingham

The coach was asked if Real Madrid are going to sign Jude Bellingham and, unsurprisingly, he didn’t answer that one either. He stated: “Unfortunately, Bellingham is a Dortmund player and I don’t like to talk about players at other teams.”