FROM A KING TO A GOD: 18 April 2023

The Second Coming Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football.

Stamford Bridge. 90 mins (hopefully). Another FINAL.

Taking a 2-0 lead, our boys are on their way to compete for the a trip to the CL semifinals to face Bayern/City. As always with this Real Madrid team, no lead is sacred and this game is going to be fun. Rumors are that we will field the same team as the 1st leg, but maybe Carlo has a bit of black magic up his sleeves?!

A New LB Has Appeared

Rule #1: Don’t Believe Anything You Read on the Internet.

Rule #2: Believe What You Want To Believe on the Internet.

I so so so want this to be true.

Grab Your Popcorn..

If you haven’t been following today’s (well for ya’ll yesterday’s) news, Laporta decided to not provide evidence dismissing Barcelona’s wrongdoing in the Negreira case and instead fueled Cule suspicions of Real Madrid favoritism from Franco and La Liga. I don’t have time to provide a history lesson, but please Google Francoist Spain to understand the seriousness of these allegations. Florentino and the club clearly didn’t like this and had the graphic design team whip up maybe the greatest clap back of all time.

(Disclaimer: this film contains sensitive and alarming images of Barcelona FC)

Loose translations:

It’s probably safe to say that the Super League isn’t happening anytime soon...

Any way...who’s excited to hear that CL anthem?!

