FROM A KING TO A GOD: 18 April 2023

Stamford Bridge. 90 mins (hopefully). Another FINAL.

Taking a 2-0 lead, our boys are on their way to compete for the a trip to the CL semifinals to face Bayern/City. As always with this Real Madrid team, no lead is sacred and this game is going to be fun. Rumors are that we will field the same team as the 1st leg, but maybe Carlo has a bit of black magic up his sleeves?!

️| Everything indicates that Ancelotti will start with same XI tomorrow as the one in the 1st leg. @miguelitocope pic.twitter.com/qow7MLzcvp — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 17, 2023

️ Ancelotti’s speech to the players today: “We have to play a complete game. We have to demonstrate the desire, commitment & attitude that we had in the 1st leg and in the game last Saturday.” @elchiringuitotv pic.twitter.com/P0vWPOUnrc — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 17, 2023

A New LB Has Appeared

I so so so want this to be true.

️| Real Madrid and Manchester City have Alphonso Davies on their shortlist and could make a move for him as early as this summer. @Plettigoal, @iMiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/4hoe2i8nT4 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 17, 2023

Grab Your Popcorn..

If you haven’t been following today’s (well for ya’ll yesterday’s) news, Laporta decided to not provide evidence dismissing Barcelona’s wrongdoing in the Negreira case and instead fueled Cule suspicions of Real Madrid favoritism from Franco and La Liga. I don’t have time to provide a history lesson, but please Google Francoist Spain to understand the seriousness of these allegations. Florentino and the club clearly didn’t like this and had the graphic design team whip up maybe the greatest clap back of all time.

( Disclaimer: this film contains sensitive and alarming images of Barcelona FC )

Loose translations:

‼️ In the video published by RMTV, they also remind Barça's president that during Franco's regime, Barcelona won 8 league titles, 9 Cups of 'Generalísimo' and during that period it took Real Madrid 15 years to win a league - asking "Who was really Regime's team?" @marca #rmalive pic.twitter.com/gASqFpByKt — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 17, 2023

It’s probably safe to say that the Super League isn’t happening anytime soon...

Real Madrid will no longer have any regard towards Barça after Laporta’s recent statements. What happened with Atléti will happen to them. @marca — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 17, 2023

In the past, many players from Barça’s academy had their agents call Real Madrid to seek a possible transfer but all have been ignored due to the relationship both clubs had. This will now change. @marca — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 17, 2023

Florentino Perez is the coldest man alivepic.twitter.com/q1myLtUXry — Omar Aref (@LosB1ancos_) April 17, 2023

Any way...who’s excited to hear that CL anthem?!