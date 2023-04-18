Chelsea vs Real Madrid, 2023 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Chelsea in the return leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals, with Vinicius and Kroos ready to return to the starting lineup after missing Saturday’s away match against Cadiz.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa, James, Fofana, Silva, Cucurella, Enzo, Kante, Kovacic, Sterling, Mudryk, Joao Felix.

Carlo Ancelotti will likely repeat the same XI he used in the first leg, although it’s true that he could also take a more conservative approach and start Nacho on the left-back spot in order to insert a pure defensive midfielder.

Chelsea will be expected to play more aggressively as they need to overcome a 2-0 deficit. Lampard played with five defenders in the first leg but that won’t likely be the case tonight as Chelsea could try to use their width with Mudryk and Sterling.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/18/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, United Kingdom.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.