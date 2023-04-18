Vincent Kompany hopes for the best for Eden Hazard: ‘There is still magic in this player’

Vincent Kompany, the former Manchester City captain and current manager of Burnley, has shared his thoughts on Eden Hazard, his fellow Belgian and former teammate. Kompany, who gave an interview to RTBF, said that he still believes in Hazard’s talent and potential, despite his struggles with injuries and form at Real Madrid.

Hazard, who joined the Spanish giants from Chelsea in 2019, has barely played this season. He has been sidelined for most of his Real Madrid career with various physical problems, and has not been able to show his best level.

Kompany said that he understands how hard it is to recover from injuries, and that he does not think that Hazard’s career is over. “Talking about the end of his career is too early for me. The most important thing is that Eden had injuries and that’s what changed. Having injuries, you have to respect the fact that you can’t control that. He had to deal with injuries and the aftermath. And it’s always hard to come back,” Kompany said.

Kompany also praised Hazard’s quality and personality, and said that he hopes that he can finish his career in a way that he deserves. “Behind that, there is always the player who gave us a lot of good moments, who made us proud to support Belgium. And then, there is always someone who still has a fight to fight and still has something to do at some point. He can still score in the Champions League final, he can still win a title. There is still magic in this player, in the person. And we have to hope for the best for him so that he finishes as he deserves,” Kompany said.

Kompany and Hazard have played together for the Belgium national team since 2008, and have formed a strong bond. They have also faced each other several times in the Premier League, when Kompany was at Manchester City and Hazard was at Chelsea. Kompany said that he always found it difficult to defend against Hazard, who he compared to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.