Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Champions League online

Real Madrid visit Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge in the return leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals. Los Blancos have a 2-0 lead on aggregate after their win at the Santiago Bernabeu last week but Chelsea will surely try to swing and battle to overcome that deficit, even if they haven’t been reliable all season long.

Ancelotti’s men should definitely have what it takes to keep that lead and advance to the Semifinals, even more so considering that they will have plenty of counterattacking opportunities. However, Chelsea need to score just one early goal to put some real pressure on Madrid’s shoulders, so Los Blancos should be prepared and ready for what’s expected to be an intense and physical game early on.

Experienced veterans like Modric, Benzema, Carvajal and Kroos should be a huge factor in this game, so Real Madrid will need to rely on them.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/18/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, United Kingdom.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

